Hawaii : il fait sa demande en mariage sur un surf

Still can’t believe I asked my girlfriend to marry me on a wave and ride this wave of life together, and she said yes! Launiupoko Beach Park is where I first learned to surf as a baby, and this is also where I took Kim on our first date, that’s why I thought it would be the most special place for our #SurfingProposal! 💙🙇🏼‍♂️ @kimyapmaui ————————#DontDropTheRing #SheSaidYes #TandemSurfingProposal #DreamProposal #DropAKnee #InZane #InnovateAndInspire #BelieveAndCreate #LiveTheTikiLife #rideordie #DeepBlueLife #MyBlueLife #Lahaina #Maui #Hawaii #surfing @starboardsup ——————Video 🎞 @bboyhonolua Mahalo uncle B for capturing this beautiful moment.