Coral Gardeners et Vaimalama Chaves : la Miss a adopté un corail à Moorea

Born and raised by the ocean, Miss Tahiti 2018, Miss France 2019 and one of our ambassadors, @vaimalamachavesoff came to visit us while she was back home on her fenua (land in polynesian). She took this opportunity to learn more about the ecosystem of coral reefs, visit our coral nurseries and even adopt a coral that she planted back onto our garden. You too can adopt a coral. Link in bio. Captured by our team member @ryan_borne #coralgardeners #savethereef #wethereef