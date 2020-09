Perdue en mer, une planche de surf dérive d’Hawaii jusqu’aux Philippines

View this post on Instagram

LOST BOARD!!! – While surfing Waimea yesterday my leash came off and I couldn’t catch up to my board in time before it floated off into the channel and kept goin. If anyone sees or hears anything about a light blue @lylecarlsonsurfboards washed up on the beach or rocks please DM or call me at (614) 580-3100 – This was my only big wave board! 😭 If anyone feels like reposting or sharing on their story I would be forever grateful. I last saw it floating really close to the rocks on the left side of Waimea Bay just before dark at around 6:45pm. There is a good chance it could be washed up between Waimea and Haleiwa Harbor. It could definitely be around Alligators, Lanis, Hultons area as Ive heard or boards washing up around there before. Keeping my fingers 🤞🏽