Jam4MaunaKea : un hashtag pour porter la voix des protecteurs du Mauna Kea

View this post on Instagram

The #jam4maunakea continues with Tahitian group HERETAMANUI at Ho’olau Kanaka!! —- JOIN US in keeping this jam going until our voices are heard! 1) USE & FOLLOW the #jam4maunakea hashtag when creating or sharing music posts related or dedicated to Mauna Kea or Aloha ʻĀina. 2) RISE to the #Jam4Maunakea challenge: Do so by FRI AUG 30th and tag @mana_maoli to be considered for the “Worldwide Jam 4 Mauna Kea” video. See puuhuluhulu.com/jam4maunakea for details. 3) FOLLOW @puuhuluhulu & their allies tagged below, SHARE their posts, and tag them when posting & sharing, to be considered for #Repost. Mahalo @hawaiian105kine for sharing! @protectmaunakea @kanaeokana @oiwitv @kakoo_haleakala #Jam4MaunaKea #MaunaMajority #MeleKiaʻiMauna #ManaOverMoney #alohaaina #kukiaimauna #kapualoha #tahiti #tahitian #hula #protectmaunakea