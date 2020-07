Surf : Derek Ho, premier champion du monde hawaiien, est mort

View this post on Instagram

Rest In Peace uncle D! True legend!!! Every time I go to Hawaii ,I always admired you and uncle mike . @floresjeremy and I always talked about how much you guys love surfing and we wish to be like you guys when we get old . Hawaii lost a real maoli with a strong aloha spirit . Much love to the Ho ohana 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️