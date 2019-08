“Nous sommes Mauna Kea” : une vidéo de Jason Momoa pour sauver la montagne

View this post on Instagram

To all my friends and fans please watch our NEW episode link in bio THIS IS MY HEART Mahalo @cnn for helping me spread the awareness. There is a growing movement in Hawai’i that cuts to the core of native rights to protect sacred lands and ensure the continuation of cultural practices. Mauna Kea was selected for the construction of the massive Thirty Meter Telescope being imposed by the University of California and CalTech along with the countries of Canada, China, Japan, and India. Despite another suitable location beyond Hawai’i, the TMT project is pushing forward to build 18 stories high and bore several stories into the ground over the island’s natural water aquifers in a conservation district. Hawaiians and their supporters have taken a ceremonial peaceful stance in solidarity with people around the world, not as an opposition to science, but as protectors of their sacred and revered mountain. Hawaiian people are truly children of the land, our history and language are infused in it. Our survival depends on what it can provide, and we look to our environment for spiritual guidance, it is part of our ancestral identity. To desecrate Mauna Kea is to do the same to the people. This is why we stand and say, “We are Mauna Kea!” Aloha J