Australie : des milliers de tortues marines en migration filmées par un drone

🐢 INCREDIBLE! 😍 Queensland researchers say this is the largest aggregation of turtles they've seen at Raine Island off the tip of Cape York.Drones helped them estimate there were about 64,000 green turtles waiting to nest on the island last December.They published research this week in the PLOS ONE scientific journal finding drones were a much easier, safer and more accurate way of surveying turtles than counting them from boats.📷: Great Barrier Reef Foundation | Queensland Environment Department