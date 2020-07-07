BTS 2020 : les résultats en Polynésie

ASSURANCE
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats
BANQUE – CONSEILLER DE CLIENTÈLE
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats
BÂTIMENT
Le jeudi 9 juillet à partir de 4 h : https://ocean.siec.education.fr/publinet/resultats…
COMPTABILITÉ ET GESTION
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats
ÉLECTROTECHNIQUE
Le vendredi 3 juillet à partir de 4 h : https://ocean.siec.education.fr/publinet/resultats…
ÉTUDES ET ECONOMIE DE LA CONSTRUCTION
Le jeudi 9 juillet à partir de 4 h : https://ocean.siec.education.fr/publinet/resultats…
ÉTUDE ET RÉALISATION D’AGENCEMENT
Le lundi 6 juillet https://ocean.ac-lille.fr/publinet/resultats…
GESTION DE LA PME
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats
MAINTENANCE DES SYSTÈMES Option A
Systèmes de production le jeudi 9 juillet à partir de 4 h : https://ocean.siec.education.fr/publinet/resultats…
MAINTENANCE DES SYSTÈMES Option B
Le jeudi 9 juillet à partir de 4 h : https://ocean.siec.education.fr/publinet/resultats…
MANAGEMENT DES UNITÉS COMMERCIALES Option A
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats
MANAGEMENT EN HÔTELLERIE RESTAURATION Option B
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats
MANAGEMENT EN HÔTELLERIE RESTAURATION Option C
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats
MANAGEMENT EN HÔTELLERIE RESTAURATION
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats
NÉGOCIATION ET DIGITALISATION DE LA RELATION CLIENT
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats
QUALITÉ DANS LES INDUSTRIES ALIMENTAIRES ET LES BIO-INDUSTRIES
Le vendredi 3 juillet à partir de 4 h : https://ocean.siec.education.fr/publinet/resultats…
SERVICES INFORMATIQUES AUX ORGANISATIONS Option A : SISR
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats
SERVICES INFORMATIQUES AUX ORGANISATIONS Option B : SLAM
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats
SERVICES ET PRESTATIONS DES SECTEURS SANITAIRE ET SOCIAL
Le mercredi 15 juillet à partir de 4 h : https://ocean.siec.education.fr/publinet/resultats…
SUPPORT A L’ACTION MANAGÉRIALE
Le lundi 06 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats
TRANSPORT ET PRESTATIONS LOGISTIQUES
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h :http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats
TOURISME
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats