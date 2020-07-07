BTS 2020 : les résultats en Polynésie

Sodas, sirops, confitures, gelées et autres biscuits : plus aucun produit sucré n’échappe à la "taxe de consommation pour la prévention" sur le sucre. Même pas les importateurs, contraints de la répercuter sur les prix de vente. Applicable depuis le 1er janvier sur les jus de fruits et légumes avec sucres ajoutés, ou édulcorants de synthèse, cette taxe entend ainsi ratisser plus large. Mais pour l’association des diététiciens de Polynésie française, elle ne suffira pas à faire reculer l’obésité.