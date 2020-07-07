lundi 6 juillet 2020
  • Infos Pratiques
    • Infos Pratiques

      BTS 2020 : les résultats en Polynésie

      ASSURANCELe lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats BANQUE - CONSEILLER DE CLIENTÈLELe lundi 6 juillet à...
      Infos Pratiques

      Voyages : le point sur les conditions d’entrée en Polynésie jusqu’au 14 juillet

      La Polynésie s'ouvre peu à peu et plusieurs mesures ont été mises en place par les autorités. Les vols commerciaux entre la...
      Infos Pratiques

      Quel masque, pour qui ?

      Les vols internationaux vont bientôt reprendre et il est essentiel de poursuivre les gestes barrières pour éviter une propagation du covid-19.
      Infos Pratiques

      L’association EndoPolynésie remet en place ses groupes de parole

      Samedi 11 juillet, de 9 à 11 heures, le rendez-vous est donné à la roulotte JP DONUTS / JP SNACK FOODS, à...
      Infos Pratiques

      Réunion publique d’information sur la mise en œuvre du titrement à Rurutu et Rimatara

      Le ministre de l’Economie verte et du domaine, Tearii Alpha, et la directrice des affaires foncières, Loyana Legall, tiendront une réunion publique, lundi 6...
A VOIR

|

Infos coronavirus

BTS 2020 : les résultats en Polynésie

Infos Pratiques

Publié le

Les résultats du brevet de technicien supérieur (BTS) de la session 2020 par spécialités :

Infos Pratiques
Publié le 06/07/2020 à 15:25 - Mise à jour le 06/07/2020 à 15:25
Lecture < 1 min.
(Crédit photo : archives Tahiti Nui Télévision)

Les résultats du brevet de technicien supérieur (BTS) de la session 2020 par spécialités :

ASSURANCE
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats

BANQUE – CONSEILLER DE CLIENTÈLE
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats

BÂTIMENT
Le jeudi 9 juillet à partir de 4 h : https://ocean.siec.education.fr/publinet/resultats…

COMPTABILITÉ ET GESTION
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats

ÉLECTROTECHNIQUE
Le vendredi 3 juillet à partir de 4 h : https://ocean.siec.education.fr/publinet/resultats…

ÉTUDES ET ECONOMIE DE LA CONSTRUCTION
Le jeudi 9 juillet à partir de 4 h : https://ocean.siec.education.fr/publinet/resultats…

ÉTUDE ET RÉALISATION D’AGENCEMENT
Le lundi 6 juillet https://ocean.ac-lille.fr/publinet/resultats…

GESTION DE LA PME
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats

MAINTENANCE DES SYSTÈMES Option A
Systèmes de production le jeudi 9 juillet à partir de 4 h : https://ocean.siec.education.fr/publinet/resultats…

MAINTENANCE DES SYSTÈMES Option B
Le jeudi 9 juillet à partir de 4 h : https://ocean.siec.education.fr/publinet/resultats…

MANAGEMENT DES UNITÉS COMMERCIALES Option A
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats

MANAGEMENT EN HÔTELLERIE RESTAURATION Option B
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats

MANAGEMENT EN HÔTELLERIE RESTAURATION Option C
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats

MANAGEMENT EN HÔTELLERIE RESTAURATION
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats

NÉGOCIATION ET DIGITALISATION DE LA RELATION CLIENT
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats

QUALITÉ DANS LES INDUSTRIES ALIMENTAIRES ET LES BIO-INDUSTRIES
Le vendredi 3 juillet à partir de 4 h : https://ocean.siec.education.fr/publinet/resultats…

SERVICES INFORMATIQUES AUX ORGANISATIONS Option A : SISR
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats

SERVICES INFORMATIQUES AUX ORGANISATIONS Option B : SLAM
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats

SERVICES ET PRESTATIONS DES SECTEURS SANITAIRE ET SOCIAL
Le mercredi 15 juillet à partir de 4 h : https://ocean.siec.education.fr/publinet/resultats…

SUPPORT A L’ACTION MANAGÉRIALE
Le lundi 06 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats

TRANSPORT ET PRESTATIONS LOGISTIQUES
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h :http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats

TOURISME
Le lundi 6 juillet à partir de 10 h : http://ocean.ac-polynesie.pf/publinet/resultats

Noemie Schetrit
Article précédentSéisme de magnitude 6,6 au large de l’Indonésie
Article suivantJeu Be Happy en magasin

sur le même thème

Infos Pratiques

Baccalauréat général et technologique en Polynésie : les résultats du second groupe

Retrouvez ci-dessous les liens des résultats du baccalauréat général et technologique 2020 du second groupe, par série.
Lire la suite
Infos Pratiques

Les résultats du baccalauréat professionnel en Polynésie

Consultez tous les résultats du baccalauréat professionnel (1er groupe) en cliquant ICI Les résultats du 2nd groupes seront disponibles...
Lire la suite
Société

Deux salons pour améliorer son anglais

Les salons consacrés à l’étude et à la découverte ainsi que celui dédié à l’apprentissage de l’anglais, en Nouvelle Zélande, ont officiellement débuté. L’élaboration de ces deux événements a été réalisée en collaboration active avec les étudiants du lycée hôtelier inscrits en BTS Tourisme.
Lire la suite

infos coronavirus

À LIRE AUSSI

Infos Pratiques

Voyages : le point sur les conditions d’entrée en Polynésie jusqu’au 14 juillet

La Polynésie s'ouvre peu à peu et plusieurs mesures ont été mises en place par les autorités. Les vols commerciaux entre la...
Lire la suite
Infos Pratiques

Quel masque, pour qui ?

Les vols internationaux vont bientôt reprendre et il est essentiel de poursuivre les gestes barrières pour éviter une propagation du covid-19.
Lire la suite
Infos Pratiques

L’association EndoPolynésie remet en place ses groupes de parole

Samedi 11 juillet, de 9 à 11 heures, le rendez-vous est donné à la roulotte JP DONUTS / JP SNACK FOODS, à...
Lire la suite
Infos Pratiques

Réunion publique d’information sur la mise en œuvre du titrement à Rurutu et Rimatara

Le ministre de l’Economie verte et du domaine, Tearii Alpha, et la directrice des affaires foncières, Loyana Legall, tiendront une réunion publique, lundi 6...
Lire la suite

DOSSIERS DE LA REDACTION

video

Sur les traces de l’empreinte carbone

Environnement
L’empreinte carbone, on en parle beaucoup, mais de quoi s’agit-il exactement ? Un Polynésien émet en moyenne 3,8 tonnes de CO2 par an. Une empreinte en dessous de la moyenne nationale, mais qui ne vise pour l’instant que nos émissions directes. C’est-à-dire, sans tenir compte de l’acheminement des énergies fossiles. Or, loin de tout, la Polynésie affiche une très forte consommation d’hydrocarbures, notamment pour le transport terrestre, principal émetteur de gaz à effet de serre.
Lire la suite
video

Taxer le sucre est-il efficace ?

Société
Sodas, sirops, confitures, gelées et autres biscuits : plus aucun produit sucré n’échappe à la "taxe de consommation pour la prévention" sur le sucre. Même pas les importateurs, contraints de la répercuter sur les prix de vente. Applicable depuis le 1er janvier sur les jus de fruits et légumes avec sucres ajoutés, ou édulcorants de synthèse, cette taxe entend ainsi ratisser plus large. Mais pour l’association des diététiciens de Polynésie française, elle ne suffira pas à faire reculer l’obésité.
Lire la suite
video

Coronavirus : le CHPF prêt à faire face

Société
Il ne circule pas sur le territoire, mais les acteurs de santé se tiennent prêt à le recevoir. Rodé à l’exercice des épidémies, le CHPF nous a ouvert ses portes. Quel est le circuit pour un éventuel cas suspect et comment le patient est-il pris en charge si la contamination est confirmée ?
Lire la suite

Toute l’actualité de Polynésie française et d’ailleurs en direct et en continu.

Contactez le standard
Contactez la régie pub

NEWSLETTER

Recevez l'actualité de la Polynésie, les temps forts de vos programmes et les jeux dans votre boîte mail.

CONTACTEZ LA Rédaction

Tel : +689 40 47 36 15 / Fax : +689 40 47 36 09
Numéro d’urgence : +689 87 78 14 01
Email : [email protected]

TNTV dans les îles
Tel : +689 40 60 00 75 / Fax : +689 40 60 00 76
Email : [email protected] / [email protected]

les articles de la semaine

video

Samuel Zijp, aito d’ultra-trail, veut relier plusieurs sommets de...

Sports
Samuel Zijp, athlète d’ultra-trail, s’est lancé le défi de relier plusieurs sommets de Tahiti à pied en moins de 28 heures ce week end. Pour cet "Air Tahiti Nui Summits Challenge", il sera accompagné de deux amis, mais il espère que plusieurs personnes les rejoindront pendant la course pour partager la passion du sport avec eux.
Lire la suite

Taiarapu Est : Anthony Jamet de nouveau à la...

Politique
2e mandat pour Anthony Jamet. Au conseil municipal de Taiarapu-Est de 1989 à 2008, puis de 2014 à 2020, il a été...
Lire la suite

Municipales à Arue : Tepuanui Snow, prêt pour un...

Politique
"On était surpris que monsieur Schyle vienne annoncer durant sa conférence de presse que nous allions déposer un recours. Si effectivement nous...
Lire la suite

catégories populaires

Suivez-nous

Abonnez-vous à nos réseaux sociaux

Téléchargez l’application TNTV

© Copyright 2020 - Tahiti Nui Télévision | Mentions légales | Conditions générales d'utilisation | Politique de confidentialité | Connexion