Paris Hilton en Polynésie pour son voyage de noces

So excited to be a part of @Coral_Gardeners and to adopt my own super coral.🤗💙 Coral Gardeners create resilient corals to help future-proof the ocean. The CG team also adopted one for @BritneySpears for her upcoming bday. 🐠🌊 Saving the planet is hot. 😍🌎 pic.twitter.com/xa9et6Ip8v