Le surfeur Lorenzo Avvenenti offre des cahiers et stylos à des enfants en Indonésie

I HOPE THAT INSPIRE YOU ! After talking to these girls for half an hour they stop hustling me and starts really opening up with me . Like always it’s all love with me . So I decided to take them all to the shop and buy them books and pens for school. My heart just feel way better now. I love you girls ❤️🇮🇩 the smile they had on their face after getting their books has no price for me . That’s why I love traveling and see the world and realise how lucky I am . Anyway spread love how you can everywhere you go ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @volcomsurf @youripapp @shoptahiti #truetothis #bigboyfly #bigheart #happy #mademyday #mygirls #indonesia #inspiration #love #help #school #learn #bigdreams #positiveenergy #karma #staytrue #yeayou #mauruurutahiti