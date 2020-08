View this post on Instagram

What a start of the month at Manly Beach!🐋 ° These enormous 17 meter Southern Right Whales didn't swim their usual route. The mum and her calf came ridiculously close to the shore (100m) up to where the surfers were. As the calf curiously went towards the surfers the mother wacks them of their boards, probably to protect her calf. Maybe a bit too close surfers? 🏄🏼‍♀️ ° Nonetheless a ridiculous encounter on this beautiful winter day Down Under! 🐋 ☀️