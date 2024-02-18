JEUX TNTV

 Tarena

 Le calendrier lunaire en langue tahitienne

Diffusion :

Tarena no te 17 no fepuare : Oreoreroto tamatea

Disponible jusqu'au 25/02/2024
Durée : 00 min

Episodes

Tarena no te 16 no fepuare : Oreoremua oreoreroto

Tarena no te 15 no fepuare : Hamiamamuri oreoremua

Tarena no te 14 no fepuare : Hamiamaroto hamiamamuri

Tarena no te 13 no fepuare : Hamiamamua hamiamaroto

Tarena no te 12 no fepuare : Hoata hamiamamua

Tarena no te 11 no fepuare : Hirohiti hoata

Tarena no te 10 no fepuare : Tireo hirohiti

Tarena no te 7 no fepuare : Tane roonui

Tarena no te 6 no fepuare : Taaroamuri tane

Tarena no te 5 no fepuare : Taaroaroto taaroamuri

Tarena no te 4 no fepuare : Taaroamua taaroaroto

Tarena no te 3 no fepuare : Oreoremuri taaroamua

TNTV NEWS

Société
Faits divers
Justice
Politique
Culture
Sports
Buzz
Infos pratiques

