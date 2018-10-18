http://www.tntv.pf
1ère EDITION DES ASSISES DES FORMATIONS AUX METIERS DU TOURISME



08:30 ETAT DES LIEUX ET CARTOGRAPHIE DES FORMATIONS AUX METIERS DU TOURISME INITIALES CONTINUES ET PROFESSIONNELLES

Recenser et établir une cartographie des formations aux métiers du Tourisme disponibles dans la formation initiale et continue.

09:45 ETAT DES LIEUX ET CARTOGRAPHIE DES FORMATIONS AUX METIERS DU TOURISME

Schéma de programmation des besoins en formation initiale professionnelle.

11:00 ZOOM FORMATION CONTINUE – PROFESSIONNELLE BENCHMARK, BEST PRACTICES, MODES D’EVALUATION, ET DE FINANCEMENTS

Etat des lieux de la formation à destination des professionnels en exercice (salariés, non salariés, bénévoles, associations, comité du tourisme).







