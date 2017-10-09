Punaruu : un homme gravement électrisé

Ce matin à la Punaruu, un homme qui travaillait à la maintenance d'un poste à haute tension a été gravement électrisé, rapportent nos confrères de Radio 1.
L'homme travaillait pour une société prestataire de la TEP. Il a été grièvement blessé et notamment brûlé au troisième degré sur un bras. Encore conscient, il a été pris en charge par les secours.
L'homme travaillait pour une société prestataire de la TEP. Il a été grièvement blessé et notamment brûlé au troisième degré sur un bras. Encore conscient, il a été pris en charge par les secours.
Rédaction web