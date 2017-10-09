actualitetahiti/
FAITS DIVERS

Punaruu : un homme gravement électrisé


Lundi 9 Octobre 2017 à 12:27 | Lu 1798 fois

ACCIDENT - L'homme a rapidement été pris en charge, encore conscient, par les secours.


Photo d'illustration. Archives Tahiti Nui Télévision
Ce matin à la Punaruu, un homme qui travaillait à la maintenance d'un poste à haute tension a été gravement électrisé, rapportent nos confrères de Radio 1.

L'homme travaillait pour une société prestataire de la TEP. Il a été grièvement blessé et notamment brûlé au troisième degré sur un bras. Encore conscient, il a été pris en charge par les secours. 
Rédaction web 


Tags : Punaruu, électrocution





