http://www.tntv.pf
TNTV - Actualité, news, replay et direct live de Polynésie
LES BONS P'TITS PLATS
icone facebook icone twitter icone instagram


TNTV ET VOUS

Contacts

Mercredi 5 Avril 2017 - 12:56


Adresse

BP 348 – 98713 
Papeete, Tahiti 
Polynésie Française 

Standard : (689) 40 47 36 36 
Fax : (689) 40 53 27 21 
Email : communication@tntv.pf
 

La rédaction

Tel : 40 47 36 15 / Fax : 40 47 36 09 
Numéro d’urgence de la Rédaction : 87 78 14 01 
Email : redaction@tntv.pf 

TNTV dans les îles 
Raiatea : Rony Mou-fat et Jessica Doucet 
Tel : 40 60 00 75 et Tel / Fax : 40 60 00 76 
Email : jdoucet@tntv.pf  – rmoufat@tntv.pf
 

Service communication

Tel : 40 47 36 79
Email : communication@tntv.pf 

Vous êtes à la recherche d’un stage, adressez votre demande à stages@tntv.pf (réponse sous 15 jours).
 

 

 






Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Samedi 1 Octobre 2016 - 11:33 Téléchargez l'application TNTV!

Lundi 21 Septembre 2015 - 14:57 Charte de modération du site tntv.pf

TNTV NEWS
Faits divers
Politique
Culture
Société
Sport
Monde
Buzz
TNTV REPLAY
Stay focus
Taata tumu
To'u fenua to'u ora
Djeunes TV
Le Journal
TNTV Reportages
Va'a Toa
PRATIQUE
Contactez TNTV
Régie publicitaire
Guide TV
Jeux TNTV
Application TNTV
Mentions légales
COMMUNAUTE
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
 
Copyright© 2014 Tahiti Nui Télévision - Tous droits réservés